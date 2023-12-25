The Friendswood Police Department has upgraded charges against Corner Hilton, 17, after 18-year-old Ethan Riley died on Saturday after a shooting.

According to the police, Hilton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.'

RELATED:Houston crime: Man riding passenger struck by stray bullet Christmas morning

Originally, Hilton's bond was $600,000, but now the Galveston County District Attorney has raised Hilton's bond to $500,000 for each charge, making his new bond $1 million.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

On Saturday night, police were called to the 1500 block of La Salle Street about gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

According to Friendswood Police, Riley was one of two wounded. Police say investigators and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are working to increase Hilton's charges.

A second person who was shot remains in critical condition in the hospital.