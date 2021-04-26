Man accused of attempting to kidnap girl, 12, at Houston’s Memorial Park

article

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl at Houston’s Memorial Park, according to court documents.

Lewis Hernandez, 43, is charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping for the incident on February 24.

According to probable cause court documents, the girl was near the pond at the Eastern Glades when Hernandez allegedly grabbed her from behind and then pushed her to the ground.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly held her down for about five seconds while she screamed and then he ran off into the woods. The girl reportedly ran home and her mother called police.

In March, a sketch of the suspect was released to the public through Crime Stoppers. Court documents say a tip helped lead authorities to a suspect, and the girl was able to positively identify Hernandez as the man who grabbed her in a photo array.

Hernandez’s bond was set at $100,000.

