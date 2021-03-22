Help identify suspect in attempted kidnapping of child in Houston

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a child in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, an unknown man attempted to kidnap a child in the 400 block of Crestwood Drive around 3 p.m. February 24.

Authorities say the child was walking near a pond when the suspect grabbed them from behind. The child reportedly fell to the ground and began to scream loudly, causing the suspect to run away.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall or taller, with an average build and a bald head.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

