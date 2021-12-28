Male fatally shot in courtyard of east Harris Co. apartment complex

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex in east Harris County.

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Uvalde Road.

Deputies say a male, who is possibly in his late teens, was found in the courtyard area of the complex.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased by EMS.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported seeing two males run away after the shooting. They were both described as having slender builds and appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s. One was reported to be wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-221-TIPS or the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

