A Houston Independent School District high school was on lockdown after altercations on campus Friday.

According to Madison High School principal Edgar Contreras, the campus was placed on lockdown because of recent fights on campus following the announcement students would not be allowed to use their cell phones in the school building starting Monday.

The school reported the new policy was due to cell phones being at the center of fights on campus. On Monday, students who bring a phone will have to turn it in to the front office when they arrive and can pick it back up at dismissal.

Principal Contreras says students angry about the policy were causing disruptions on campus, leading to a lockdown.

HISD South Division and HISD Police are at the school to assist in keeping everyone safe.