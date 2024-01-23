The Houston Independent School District (HISD) has released its 2022-2023 school year ratings along with a list of schools joining the New Education System (NES) based on the district's assessment.

The district has used the Texas Education Agency's data and methodology to calculate its own rating because of a lawsuit filed against TEA by dozens of districts stopping the release of their ratings. The lawsuit alleges the TEA's new school evaluation methodology will lead to unfair drops in their schools' ratings.

"The ratings and letter grades released today are based on data from the 2022-2023 school year. While there were bright spots, the ratings generally show declining achievement," said HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. "The good news, though, is that this school year we are seeing encouraging signs of progress. Preliminary data from our mid-year exams this year indicate that achievement is improving. Additionally, the data from mid-year exams indicate that NES and NES-aligned campuses experienced higher academic growth than our non-NES campuses. This is especially important because, on the whole, our NES and NES-aligned schools are further behind academically. HISD won’t turn things around overnight, but we are on the right path."

According to HISD's assessment, the district has 35 A-rated schools, 58 B-rated schools, 52 C schools, 65 D schools, and 58 F schools. These ratings play a role in determining which schools are eligible for HISD's New Education System (NES) for the 2024-2025 school year.

The NES will enroll six schools that received a low D-rating and twenty schools that received an F-rating in the fall of 2024 that aren't already NES or NES-aligned campuses.

Schools that will join the NES in 2024-2025

D-Ratings:

Almeda Elementary School: 64

Crockett Elementary School: 63

Golfcrest Elementary School: 64

Northside High School: 63

Peck Elementary School: 60

Westbury High School: 64

F-Ratings:

Anderson Elementary School: 56

Askew Elementary School: 54

Browning Elementary School: 59

Clifton Middle School: 57

Codwell Elementary School: 51

Fonville Middle School: 55

Gregory-Lincoln PK-8: 59

Grissom Elementary School: 59

Kelso Elementary School: 58

Longfellow Elementary School: 59

Milne Elementary School: 47

Mitchell Elementary School: 55

Ortiz Middle School: 59

Sharpstown High School: 50

Stevens Elementary School: 54

Thomas Middle School: 56

Walnut Bend Elementary School: 58

Welch Middle School: 59

Wesley Elementary School: 45

Woodson Leadership Academy: 57

A total of 28 underperforming campuses joined the NES in the fall of 2023, while an additional 57 campuses joined as NES-aligned campuses.

NES-aligned campuses have the option to be considered for the NES. By February 7, the principals of these schools will inform the District if they are interested in the NES based on input from staff, families, and Shared Decision-Making Committee members. The district anticipates accepting up to 14 high-D campuses for the NES in the coming school year, with selections finalized by February 9.

Schools eligible for NES consideration

Austin High School: 66

Bell Elementary School: 66

Braeburn Elementary School: 69

Deady Middle School: 69

Emerson Elementary School: 68

Foerster Elementary School: 69

Frost Elementary School: 69

Gross Elementary School: 65

Hines Caldwell Elementary School: 66

Jefferson Elementary School: 69

Ketelsen Elementary School: 69

Love Elementary School: 66

Marshall Middle School: 69

Montgomery Elementary School: 69

Navarro Middle School: 66

Neff Elementary School: 67

Petersen Elementary School: 66

Reynolds Elementary School: 67

Ross Elementary School: 68

Sanchez Elementary School: 69

Shearn Elementary School: 66

Southmayd Elementary School: 68

Tinsley Elementary School: 68

Valley West Elementary School: 69

In the upcoming school year, HISD will not have NES-aligned schools. There will only be two categories: NES and non-NES.

HISD says NES is an effort to transform K-12 education, focusing on addressing academic challenges and preparing students for the modern workplace. The district also highlights that NES schools offer Art of Thinking courses for critical thinking and problem-solving skills and specialty classes in fitness, music, fine arts, 21st-century media and technology, and hands-on science. Free trips for students to experience new places and cultures are also provided. Additionally, there will be increased salaries for teachers who are a part of the NES.