Children at Risk is revealing the Greater Houston Area public school rankings for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This year's announcement showcases the top 5 high, middle, and elementary schools in the Greater Houston Area and recognizes the Top Gold Ribbon middle and elementary schools. The evaluation, covering 1,311 public schools, employs a comprehensive approach, considering factors such as student achievement, campus performance, student growth, and college readiness exclusively for high schools.

High School:

Carnegie Vanguard High School (HISD) Young Women's College Prep Academy (HISD) Alief Early College High School (Alief ISD) Eastwood Academy (HISD) Challenge Early College High School (HISD)

Junior High School:

T. H. Rogers School (HISD) Mandarin Immersion Magnet School (HISD) Cornerstone Academy (Spring Branch ISD) Briarmeadow Charter School (HISD) Beckendorff Junior High School (Katy ISD)

Elementary School:

Commonwealth Elementary (Fort Bend ISD) Bess Campbell Elementary School (Lamar Consolidated ISD) Staford STEM Magna Academy (Stafford ISD) Griffin Elementary (Katy ISD) T. H. Rogers School (HISD)

Top Gold Ribbon Elementary School:

Pleasantville Elementary School (HISD) Nitsch Elementary (Klein ISD) Lead Elementary (Conroe ISD) Moreno Elementary School (HISD) Southside Elementary (Angleton ISD)

Top Gold Ribbon Middle School:

Austin Middle School (Galveston ISD)

Standout School:

Edward Roberson Middle School (Spring ISD)

Dr. Bob Sanborn, President and CEO of Children at Risk, and principals from notable regional schools spoke at the press conference.

For nearly two decades, Children at Risk has played a role in evaluating and ranking Texas public schools, fostering informed discussions about the state of public education.

The rankings aim to provide valuable insights for parents, educators, and community members, facilitating a nuanced understanding of local school performance and sparking conversations about Texas's quality of education.



