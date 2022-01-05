Local leaders ask FBI to review pop-up, COVID test sites for legitimacy

With the high demand for COVID-19 tests, local leaders are now warning people to use legitimate testing sites.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee is now calling on the FBI to review pop-up, COVID-19 test sites across Harris County.

According to Jackson-Lee, some of these sites are charging up to $100 for tests and asking patients for personal information.

"These sites primarily target low-income individuals and require payment upfront for testing. However, these testing sites fail to provide results in a timely manner, if results are provided at all," Jackson-Lee said.

Porfirio Villarreal with the Houston Health Department urges folks to only rely on legitimate testing sites.

"It's really important for people to know where they're getting their tests from and who is running the test.

"The Federal Government has arranged for the testing and the vaccines to be free," Villarreal said.

"You don't need to give anybody any money. You don't want to give them your social security, or your credit card information that can be used to charge you in the future," Villarreal continued.

By Thursday, five mega test sites will be up and running across the city, rounding up the department’s testing capacity to 30,000 tests a day.

The new mega testing sites include:

Butler Stadium on 13755 S Main St. (Opens Wednesday Jan 5th)

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 AM to 4 PM.

Appointments not required.

The former Dave & Buster's on 6010 Richmond Ave. (Opens Thursday, Jan 6th)

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

Appointments not required.

Kingwood Community Center on 4102 Rustic Woods Dr. (Opens Thursday, Jan 6th)

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

Appointments not required.

Existing mega testing sites:

Delmar Stadium on 2020 Mangum Rd.

Hours: Daily 8 AM to 6 PM

Requires appointments. Visit Curative.com or call 1-888-702-9042.

Minute Maid Park Lot C, 510 St. Emanuel St.

Hours: Monday-Wednesday, & Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

Closed Sunday.

Appointments are required. Visit mycovidappointment.com or call (833) 213-0643.