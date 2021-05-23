LIST: Several events dedicated to memory of George Floyd

article

It's been more than a year since Houston native, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

His death sparked outrage across the state and around the nation, with demonstrators calling for a closer look into police reform.

Protesters gather outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center ahead of the pre-trial hearing for the officers charged in George Floyd's death.

And though a grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, the officer responsible for Floyd's death, guilty on all charges including Murder, loved ones are still reeling.

George Floyd died after being arrested by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in 2020.

To honor his memory, several events are taking place this including President Joe Biden inviting his family to the White House and a memorial park dedicated to Floyd.

See below for a complete list of upcoming events this week:

Sunday, March 23, 2021:

Park dedicated to the memory of George Floyd and others - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25, 2021:

President Joe Biden hosts Floyd's family at the White House.

Honoring the life of George Floyd event with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee -5 p.m.

George Floyd Memorial Dedication with Gertrude Jane Stone

Friday, May 28, 2021:

Groundbreaking Ceremony for George Perry Floyd Jr. Community Athletic Field at Jack Yates High School Football Field - 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 2021:

George Floyd Memorial Concert at Fountain of Praise - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

