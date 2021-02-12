LIST: COVID-19 testing, vaccination site closures due to arctic blast

article

The arctic blast approaching the Houston area is causing COVID-19 testing sites, as well as vaccination sites, to close.

Here's the current list of closures:

FORT BEND COUNTY

Due to the inclement weather forecasted for next week, all Fort Bend County Health and Human Services COVID-19 test and vaccination sites will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Patients will be rescheduled accordingly.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Due to impending inclement weather, the offices of Montgomery County Public Health will be closed Monday, February 15th, and Tuesday, February 16th; therefore, we will not release a COVID-19 update on those days. We expect to be able to return to normal operations on Wednesday, February 17th.

The COVID-19 Call Center will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

We would also like to pass along information from the Lone Star Family Health Clinic. If you received an email about a scheduled 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday – that has now been delayed until Friday.

HARRIS COUNTY

Due to inclement weather expected in our area in the upcoming days, the Harris County Public Health COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination sites will be closed Sun, Feb. 14 - Tue, Feb. 16.

WHARTON COUNTY

County-wide testing for Tuesday, February 16, has been canceled. Next testing is scheduled for Thursday, February 25 at the Wharton Civic Center.