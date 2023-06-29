An 18-year-old was killed in a Liberty County drive-by shooting while playing video games in his bedroom, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Private Road 4894B near Dayton.

Gerardo Olivares-Mancha (Photo via Liberty County Sheriffs Office)

The sheriff’s office says Gerardo Olivares-Mancha had been shot. He was airlifted to a Houston hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that the teen had been sitting in his bedroom playing video games when one of the bullets went through his bedroom wall and struck him in the back.

His mother and sisters were also home at the time but were not injured in the shooting.

Investigators say a light-colored pickup truck was seen fleeing the area shortly after the gunshots were heard.

The sheriff’s office says it appears that the home may have been targeted because it is on a dead-end gravel road, but they have not confirmed that at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.