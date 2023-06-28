A Houston woman is concerned after a stranger has showed up outside her home late at night and left beer on her porch on two separate occasions.

"I just don’t like random gifts from random strangers when I’m sleeping upstairs in my bed," said Josie Cole.

SUGGESTED: Repeat offender, 60, facing charges in Harris County for assault, burglary of elderly woman

According to Cole, the first incident happened a few weeks ago. Initially, she thought it could be harmless, until it occurred again last week. Cole says the stranger left three unopened Modelo beers on both occasions.

"It was funny the first time it happened a couple of weeks ago, now I’m getting kind of freaked out," said Cole in a cellphone video.

Cole shared video of the incident with FOX 26. We had to blur the man’s face because he hasn’t been charged with a crime. In Ring doorbell video, you can see a man walk up to her home in Independence Heights around 1 a.m. and stop at the door. Then, he leaves three beers on the porch, taps on the door, and walks away.

"I feel like it would be more normal if [he left] a six-pack, like a messed up delivery," said Cole. "But, the three beers, that’s a little weird. It seems purposeful."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We showed the Ring doorbell video to some of Cole’s neighbors in the Independence Heights neighborhood.

"Oh, that would freak me out," said Linda Mendez, a neighbor. "That would freak me out."

"That’s very odd," said another neighbor. "Made me feel like, probably not the safest thing."

Cole says she contacted the Houston Police Department about the incidents. So far, the "Modelo Man’s" motive remains unknown.

"I like to think it’s not malicious, but these days you really just have no idea what peoples’ intentions are or what their motive is," said Cole. "People are like, why didn’t you drink the beer? I’m like, I’m not going to do that to myself. Just be aware of and vigilant of your surroundings."