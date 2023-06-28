Charges have officially been filed for the man placed in custody for assaulting and burglarizing an 86-year-old woman in Houston.

According to court records, Melvin Walker, 60, broke into a home of an elderly woman in the 4800 block of Robertson Street on Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston crime: Suspect who assaulted, burglarized 86-year-old woman now in custody

Ring video footage shows Walker speaking with the woman outside on her porch before grabbing her in a headlock and walking her back into her home.

The woman is said to still be in the hospital with the injuries she sustained from the incident.

Court officials say Walker is a repeat offender going back to the 80s.

He is facing two felony charges for the incident, including Aggravated Robbery over 65 or Disabled and Burglary with Intent to commit another Felony. There is no bond amount set for the charges.

In total, he's facing five felony charges, authorities say. Two for the incident with the 86-year-old woman and three other felony charges for a previous carjacking he did. He is charged with Evading/Detention, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, and Felony Possession of a Weapon. His bond in total for the carjacking incident is $50,000.

Walker is expected to be back in court on Friday morning.