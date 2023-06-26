The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a man who assaulted and burglarized an 86-year-old woman.

SUGGESTED: Harris County Crime: Woman found dead inside home, male detained

Officials said the incident occurred in the 4800 block of Robertson Street on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If you recognize the suspect, you're urged to contact the Houston Police Department Robbery Division at (713) 308-0700 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.