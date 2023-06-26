Harris County Crime: Woman found dead inside home, male detained

Authorities are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Harris County.

Details are limited, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were called out to the 20400 Long Cypress Drive on Monday.

SUGGESTED: PROTECT PETS: Houston SPCA has received more than 200 calls for pets suffering from intense heat

When the deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home.

Officials said a male was being detained.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.