Harris County Crime: Woman found dead inside home, male detained

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Harris County

Details are limited, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were called out to the 20400 Long Cypress Drive on Monday. 

When the deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home. 

Officials said a male was being detained. 

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 