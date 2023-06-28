Houston crime: Second suspect charged in deadly 2022 fatal shooting

article

Charges have been filed against a second person in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in August 2022.

Markell Hardyway, 19, is charged with murder.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Repeat offender, 60, facing multiple charges for assault, burglary of 86-year-old woman

Houston police said the shooting occurred at 9550 Deering Driver around 2 p.m. on August 7, 2022.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Patrick Jackson, Jr., unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment complex. He had been shot multiple times.

Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Detectives learned a possible dispute had occurred between Jackson and a male suspect who shot Jackson then fled the scene.

Further investigation identified a 15-year-old as the suspect in the case.

Officials said Hardyway was later identified as a suspect in the case, and was in the Fort Bend County Jail on an unrelated charged. He admitted to his involvement in the shooting and was charged.