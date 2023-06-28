Houston crime: Second suspect charged in deadly 2022 fatal shooting
HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against a second person in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in August 2022.
Markell Hardyway, 19, is charged with murder.
Houston police said the shooting occurred at 9550 Deering Driver around 2 p.m. on August 7, 2022.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Patrick Jackson, Jr., unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment complex. He had been shot multiple times.
Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives learned a possible dispute had occurred between Jackson and a male suspect who shot Jackson then fled the scene.
Further investigation identified a 15-year-old as the suspect in the case.
Officials said Hardyway was later identified as a suspect in the case, and was in the Fort Bend County Jail on an unrelated charged. He admitted to his involvement in the shooting and was charged.