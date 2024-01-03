League City police are searching for a suspect they say is considered "armed and dangerous."

The League City Police Department says they have filed charges on 20-year-old Victor Ferman, who is wanted for stalking.

According to authorities, Ferman is reported to be homeless but is known to frequent League City, Pearland and Houston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Bell at (281)554-1904 or LCPD at (281)332-2566.