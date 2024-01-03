Sources tell FOX 26 Houston Mayor John Whitmire and City Attorney Arturo Michel have met this morning with Firefighter Union President Marty Lancton and HPFFA attorney Troy Blakney to begin settlement of a seven-year contract impasse.

During Tuesday's inauguration, Whitmire signaled a deal with first responders would top his immediate agenda.

"I will meet with the firemen tomorrow to begin negotiations to get them and the City out of court. It can be done. It must be done. You do not sue your first responders in John Whitmire's administration," said Whitmire.

Last year, the Texas Supreme Court confirmed the firefighters' right to collective bargaining with the City and the Texas Legislature passed a law sponsored by Whitmire mandating rapid arbitration when negotiations reach impasse.

Firefighters are seeking at least seven years of back pay and benefits which multiple experts suggest could cost the City $500 million to as much as a $1 billion.