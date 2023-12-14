Judge rules City of Houston must collectively bargain with firefighters

A judge has ruled that the City of Houston must immediately collectively bargain with firefighters for five of the seven years they have been without a contract.

State District Judge Lauren Reeder granted the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association’s motion to compel the City of Houston to collectively bargain over benefits and back pay for the years 2018-2022.

The two parties have 30 days to begin collective bargaining, and they must report back to the court within 62 days on whether an impasse was reached or if an agreement was made.

Judge Reeder also upheld the constitutionality of SB 736, which provides for mandatory arbitration if the City of Houston and the HPFFA reach an impasse during collective bargaining.

SB 736 was signed into law in June and was authored by Texas Senator John Whitmire, the mayor-elect who will take office in January.

"After seven years of enduring legal battles and unnecessary acrimony from the outgoing mayor, we finally see the light at the end of the dark tunnel," HPFFA President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton expressed in a statement. "These rulings, coupled with the incoming mayor’s commitment to recognizing our dedication and sacrifices, pave the way for Houston firefighters to obtain the fair and equitable pay and benefits they are entitled to and deserve."

The HPFFA says a trial date has been set for March to address the unresolved contract impasse of 2017. The HPFFA has also declared an impasse for 2023 contract talks.