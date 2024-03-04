League City incident: Welfare concern leads to explosives threat, no threat found

A welfare concern call in League City has led to authorities investigating a threat for explosives, officials said.

According to the League City Police Department, they were called out to the Signature Point Apartments, located at 2502 W. Marina Bay Drive.

SUGGESTED: 12-year-old boy shot to death while sleeping in Harris County apartment

Officials said they have a man in protective custody. However, it was mentioned there could be explosives in his apartment.

As a result, residents of the complex have been notified and the League City Police Department Explosives and Ordinance Disposal Team responded to the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said the Explosives and Ordinance Disposal team cleared the apartment and no explosives were found.