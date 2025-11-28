1 dead after officer-involved shooting near E Crosstimbers Street

An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in north Houston on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Houston police, they were called to a disturbance involving family members at a home on Jensen near CrossTimbers.

Authorities later learned the suspect, who has been identified as a Black male, had stolen a vehicle and a gun from the home.

As authorities were gathering information, officials said they learned the family had located the suspect on CrossTimbers and were able to recover the stolen vehicle, but not the stolen gun.

Police began their search of the area on Crosstimbers and found him underneath the Hardy Toll Road.

When authorities pulled up in their vehicles, the suspect immediately pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head. Police said the suspect did make verbal threats that he was going to harm himself.

Police said they began communicating with him, pleading him to put the gun down, and not to harm himself.

However, police said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities stated that as officers were pointing their weapons at the suspect, one officer, a two-and-half year veteran, fired one round at the suspect after the suspect fired his weapon.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the suspect's age.

Authorities also did not say what led up to the disturbance that occurred on Jensen.