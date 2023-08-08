A 17-year-old died and two other teens were injured in a crash that split a car in half in League City, police say.

The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of the S Gulf Freeway feeder road.

According to police, a witness reported that the vehicle occupied by the three teens lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and struck a power pole and then a light pole.

The scene of a deadly crash along the Gulf Freeway.

Two of the teens were ejected from the vehicle and one was still in the backseat when officers arrived. All three were transported to the hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old male driver died at the hospital. The 18-year-old front seat passenger was last reported to be in critical condition, and the 16-year-old backseat passenger was reported to be in non-critical condition.

The identities of the teens have not been released, but police say their families were notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.