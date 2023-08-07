A 21-year-old drunk driver accused of killing three men in a golf cart has been issued a $600,000 bond by a Harris County Judge.

Daniel Rivera has now been charged with felony murder in the deaths of Jacob Wnuk, 36, Fraser Anderson, 37, and Christopher Scandridge, 41. FOX 26 has learned that all three were husbands and fathers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fatal crash involving golf cart claims 3 lives in northwest Harris County

On Monday, family, friends, and loved ones brought flowers, balloons, and teddy bears to a growing memorial at the crash scene.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said all three men were in a golf cart at a four-way-stop at Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway. Authorities say as they were trying to cross, Rivera, who was drunk, ran a stop sign, and crashed into them, killing them.

Investigators say another woman and an 8-year-old child were also in the car with Rivera during the crash. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In court Monday, authorities revealed Rivera's BAC levels were nearly twice the legal limit.

"While at the hospital, staff disclosed that the defendant’s blood alcohol content was 0.136%," court authorities said.

Reactions have been pouring in online and on social media.

According to the victims' GoFund Me's, Anderson was an ex-pat from Scotland and Wnuk was described, "the life of the party, who had the biggest smile that would light the room."

In a public post on Facebook, Scandridge's wife, Somer said, "You always think, ‘that’ll never happen to me. And when it does, it’s beyond excruciating."

Rivera is being held in jail on a $600,000 bond for all three murder charges.

As part of his bond conditions, Rivera must appear in court, commit no crimes, and will be required to obtain an ignition interlock device for any vehicle he drives within three days of release. Rivera must also subject to random drug and alcohol testing, is not allowed to drive without permission from court and comply to a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Rivera is also not allowed within 50 feet of nightclub, bar, or any establishment that serves alcohol.

Rivera is due back in court on Tuesday.