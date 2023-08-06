article

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a golf cart in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning.

Two of the three adult males in the golf cart lost their lives in the collision, while the third individual was taken to the hospital where that person later died. Officials said the ages of the victims were, 37, 37, and 41.

Deputies say a black Escalade SUV and a golf cart collided at the intersection of Greenhouse and Towne Lake Parkway in the Towne Lake community around 3:00 a.m.

A man, woman, and child were in the SUV. The child was reportedly unharmed and picked up by a family member from the scene. The two adults from the SUV received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.