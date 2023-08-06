A vigil was held in Rosenberg on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic accident that killed four people.

The accident occurred on August 6, 2022, when a drunk driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a golf cart carrying four people. The victims were identified as Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Destiny Uvalle, 25.

The vigil was held at the intersection of Ave R and 33rd St., where the accident occurred. Candles were lit, songs were played, and flowers and pictures were placed on the ground. Family members spoke about how wonderful the victims were as people.

The families said that it has been difficult to cope with the loss of their loved ones, but they are grateful for the support of their community.

The vigil ended with a moment of silence for the victims.