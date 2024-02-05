A kayaking accident on Lake Conroe claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy on Sunday.

Authorities say the kayak capsized just before 2:00 p.m., throwing the teenager into the 50-degree Lake Conroe without a life vest. It happened near the FM 1375 bridge in the Sam Houston National Forest.

In spite of their rescue efforts, witnesses say the young man, who had just celebrated his 17th birthday last week, went under.

Walker County Sheriff's Office, New Waverly Fire Department, and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene to begin recovery efforts. Additional resources, such as the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol Dive Team and North Montgomery County Fire, were deployed, intensifying the search by 6:00 p.m.

The North Montgomery County's side-scan sonar located the victim around 9:00 p.m. Divers recovered the teen's body.

Lake Conroe experienced its deadliest year in 2021, with six drownings. However, 2023 saw a welcome change with no reported drownings.



