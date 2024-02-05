A search is underway for a driver who didn’t stop to help after running over a man who had already been hit by another car, Houston police say.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday along SH 6, near Ashford Point.

According to police, a man was trying to cross the northbound lanes in a dark stretch of road where there wasn’t a crosswalk.

Houston police investigate a crash on SH 6.

Police say the man was first struck by a Toyota sedan and then run over by a dark vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota sedan stopped and attempted to render aid, but police say the driver of the second vehicle continued driving.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police say he sustained very extreme injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of the dark vehicle, which is described as a sedan or small SUV. Authorities were searching for video to try to get a better description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.