La Porte stage 1 drought conditions now in effect

The City of La Porte has announced Tuesday they are experiencing stage one drought conditions.

City officials said as a result, they are implementing their Drought Contingency Plan, which includes a voluntary lawn watering schedule aimed at reducing water usage.

Starting on August 1, officials are asking all residents to abide by the following schedule:

Odd-Numbered Addresses: Lawn watering between 6-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. on odd-numbered days of the month

Even-Numbered Addresses: Lawn watering between 6-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. on even-numbered days of the month

Officials said by adhering to the voluntary schedule, the city can collectively reduce water consumption and minimize strain on water resources.

If you have any questions or need additional information, you can contact La Porte Public Works at (281) 471-9650.