The La Porte City Council has announced they will be considering a moratorium on vape and tobacco shops.

According to a release, Councilpersons McCaulley, Martin, and Mayor Rigby requested this item in order to discuss implementing a moratorium on the development of Tobacco and Smokers’ Supply Store within the city limits of La Porte, Texas.

Officials said the moratorium is designed to give the City Council and staff time to research, present, and take further long-term action to develop a solution to regulate the sale of vape products and accessories within the City of La Porte.

A moratorium is a tool that permits a city to give itself some "breathing room" to review and update its land use regulations.

We'll let you know how the City Council votes.