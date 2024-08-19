Houston gospel music producer charged with 4 counts of sexual assault

Houston-based gospel music producer Kerry Fitzgerald Douglas has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

DNA evidence connected Douglas, 59, to multiple sexual assault cases, according to court documents.

The charges come from a series of incidents between 2007 and 2022.

Douglas posted $20,000 bond.

2007

A woman who had a previous relationship with Douglas accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007.

The woman told police she had come home one night and that Douglas had followed her.

When Douglas began to talk about the woman's new boyfriend, she told police she got up and locked herself in the bathroom.

The woman called 911 until Douglas left, but said she did not notice that the keys to her home and car had gone missing, according to court documents. Later that night, when the woman was asleep, she said she heard the door open and Douglas allegedly entered and put his hand over her mouth.

The woman then said he assaulted her, according to an affidavit.

A rape kit was completed at the hospital.

Court documents say DNA matched multiple other cases in which Douglas was identified as a suspect.

2014

A Dallas woman who had previously been in a relationship with Douglas accused him of assaulting her in 2014.

An arrest warrant affidavit says the woman recalled having multiple drinks with Douglas on the night of the incident.

The woman says she has no memory of what happened between leaving the restaurant and when a friend arrived at her hotel room later that night.

According to court documents, she told police Douglas was sitting in the hotel room without a shirt on at the time.

The woman told police she was drowsy "as if she took a sleeping pill" and sore following the incident.

When police contacted Douglas he told them he believed the encounter was consensual, according to court documents.

2016

A woman accused Douglas of assaulting her in a parking lot near Onyx Strip Club in 2016, according to court documents.

The accuser says she came to the club with a friend and Douglas, who she did not know. Douglas told the woman that he was an executive in the music business and that she should start to follow him on Instagram, according to documents.

When the accuser's friend was in the bathroom, Douglas urged the woman to leave the club with him. Douglas allegedly drove to a nearby parking lot, climbed over the center console, exposed himself and forced himself onto the woman, documents say.

The woman says she fought off Douglas, got out of the car and walked back to the club.

"He just raped me," she allegedly told her friend.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and a sexual assault kit was completed, according to police.

The sexual assault kit was tested and Douglas "could not be excluded as a match for the male DNA," court documents say.

2022

Another woman accused Douglas of assaulting her after meeting at a bar in the Galleria in 2022.

The woman says she had completed an interview at a restaurant and went to the bar.

A man, later identified as Douglas, began to speak to her, complimenting her nails and offering to buy her a drink, according to documents.

The woman says she took a shot of tequila and began to feel odd. She told police she believed her drink may have been spiked.

Douglas allegedly offered to drive the woman to her car, but he drove by her vehicle and the two ended up at a hotel, according to an affidavit. The court documents say the woman called her ex-boyfriend while in the hotel to tell him what was happening.

The woman told police she did not remember much of what happened, but knew she had been assaulted and remembered trying to fight off Douglas.

When interviewed by police, the woman's ex-boyfriend said that the accuser had told him on the phone that she was raped by a man named Kerry Douglas.