The Woodlands massage therapist charged with sexual assault, detectives looking for other victims

A massage therapist in The Woodlands allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting multiple customers, according to the Montogomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Oasis Massage Spa on FM 1488 on Wednesday.

A female victim told the deputies that she had been sexually assaulted by her massage therapist.

Kirinde Saddhanusari (Source: Montogomery County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, 43-year-old Kirinde Saddhanusari, admitted to the sexual assault and told investigators that he had done it multiple times before with other customers, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

He was charged with sexual assault and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The owners of the spa immediately fired Saddhanusari and helped detectives with the investigation.

Detectives are now looking for any other potential victims.

Anyone who believes they were inappropriately touched during a massage session with Saddhanusari is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

