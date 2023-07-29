A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in the death of a Harris County mother who was killed when shots were toward her home earlier this year, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Giovanni Medrano was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis. Investigators say they have identified a second suspect in the case and are seeking charges.

PREVIOUS: Shooting in Katy kills mother, son found her body the next morning

Giovanni Medrano, charged with murder, appears in probable cause court.

Authorities say Lewis’ son, also 19 years old, found her dead in her bedroom on the morning of April 26 at the family's house in the 3000 blk of Winchester Ranch Trl near Katy. Two 11-year-old children were also home but were not physically injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark-colored vehicle speed away from the scene around 11 p.m. the night before. Investigators found fired shell casings in the driveway of the home and bullet holes in Lewis’ upstairs bedroom window.

According to court documents, Medrano was interviewed by an investigator last week and stated that he and two other people had gone to Lewis’ house because he wanted to scare her son, who he claimed had bullied him in the past.

Medrano allegedly stated that he and another person got out of a pickup truck at the house, he fired multiple shots toward the home, and then they got back in the truck and drove off, according to court documents.

He allegedly told the investigator that he wanted to scare the son and didn’t mean to shoot Lewis, court documents state.

Medrano’s bond was set at $500,000. If he makes bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitor, among other conditions for his release.