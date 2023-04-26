Authorities are piecing together what led up to a drive-by shooting in Katy, where a mother was killed, but her body was found moments later by her child.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced via Twitter that officials were called around 8 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trl. on Grand Parkway and Hwy 99.

That's where officials said an unidentified woman, 46, was found dead inside. A 19-year-old and two twins were also found in the home, unharmed.

From what officers know so far, based on canvassing the area, the actual shooting may have taken place sometime Tuesday night around 11 p.m. because calls of gunshots were heard in the area.

Sheriff's deputies with the homicide unit said the 19-year-old found the mom's body Wednesday morning and called 911. It appears several gunshots were fired from outside the home, targeting an upstairs bedroom, but the motive is unclear, as of this writing.

No other details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.