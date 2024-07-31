Kamala Harris in Houston: Vice president to attend 3 events on Wednesday, Thursday

Vice President and Democratic front-runner Kamala Harris will be in Houston on Wednesday and Thursday.

Harris is expected to arrive in the area on Wednesday evening for a private campaign event.

She will then make her way to downtown Houston to speak at the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule.

The event will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center where she spoke to the American Federation of Teachers last week.

On Thursday, the vice president is expected to deliver a eulogy at Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Celebration of Life service.

The service at Fallbrook Church is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Kamala Harris

Ahead of the vice president's trip to Texas, Governor Greg Abbott released a public statement criticizing Harris for her role in the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Abbott says he sent a letter to Harris more than three years ago inviting her to the border and asking her to do more to stop what he calls the "border crisis."

"Since Vice President Harris received my letter detailing these dangerous concerns, tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors allowed to cross the border under the Biden-Harris Administration have gone unaccounted for," he wrote. "Vice President Harris has never bothered to respond to my letter or even trouble herself to see the border crisis that she helped create."

Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly may pick a running mate soon as she closes in on securing the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris is scheduled to tour battleground states next week with her vice presidential candidate. Reuters reports that Harris will announce her vice presidential pick before next week's tour of states.

There's speculation that Harris is considering several candidates, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

According to Reuters, Harris is being forced to select her running mate under an Aug. 7 deadline by the Democratic National Committee, but her decision might be announced sooner.

FOX Digital contributed to this report