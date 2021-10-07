Mass murderer David Conley gets life in prison after jury reaches guilty verdict

A Harris County jury has found David Conley guilty in the 2015 mass murder of eight people, including six children.

Closing arguments were heard earlier in the case of David Conley, who prosecutors say shot and killed eight people, including six children back in 2015. The victims were his own son, his ex-girlfriend, and her five children and husband.

All of the victims were shot in the head.

Conley, 54, was charged with three counts of capital murder, specifically, murder of a child under the age of 10, murder of multiple people and murder in addition to another felony, in this case, burglary.



He will serve life in prison without parole. Conley could not face the death penalty because the punishment is not applicable when the defendant is intellectually disabled.



What happened?

On August, 8, 2015 Harris County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls for a welfare check. Deputies arrived to the home on Falling Oaks Road near Fire Hills Drive in northwest Harris County to check on the family inside the home.

No one answered the door after deputies arrived.

When deputies learned that a warrant was issued for Conley's arrest for assault of family members and that he might have been inside the house, they began looking through windows and saw a child on the floor not breathing.

Four deputies then went inside the house through an unlocked door and shots were fired at them, causing them to run from the home.

After several hours in a standoff, members of the HCSO High Risk Operations Unit and Hostage Negotiation Team negotiated Conley's surrender. Conley walked outside, surrendered and was arrested without incident. Deputies entered the home and found eight people murdered including two adults and six children.

The victims were identified as Valerie Jackson, 40, Dwyane Jackson, 50, and six children. The names of the children are Nathaniel, Honesty, Dwayne Jr., Caleb, Trinity and Jonah. The youngest child was 6 years old while the oldest was 13. The oldest, Nathaniel, was Conley's own son.

The motive for the murders appears to be related to the previous domestic relationship between Conley and Valerie Jackson.

David Conley has history of domestic violence

Investigators say Conley has a history of domestic violence.



A court document from September of 2013 lays out a nightmare scenario. In it, a CPS case worker testifies that Valerie Jackson's six children should be removed from the same home where they would be murdered, less than two years later.



The case worker states that the 6 children suffered abuse, at the hands of Conley and were also abused by Dewayne Jackson, Valerie’s spouse, and the father of 5 of the 6 now-deceased children.



His estranged wife, Vernessa Conley, told FOX 26 back in 2015 that had she not left him several years prior, he would have killed her.

"He’s the devil," Vernessa said.



