Julian Antonio Martinez announces candidacy for Mayor of Houston

Julian Antonio Martinez announced on Monday his candidacy to become the next Mayor of the City of Houston.

Martinez has owned and operated Bemer Motor Cars, a used car dealership and service center, in the Westchase district.

"I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in our wonderful city," Mr. Martinez said. "But I’m disappointed in the increasing political division between our city’s leaders and their inability to address our most pressing problems."

In a release, Martinez said his nearly four decades of business leadership experience has prepared him to execute the duties of mayor.

"It is time to take action and fix Houston," he continued. "We cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s ideas coming from career politicians who are focused on the interests of their wealthy donors."

Mr. Martinez’s platform issues are reducing crime, updating the city’s infrastructure, and furthering economic development. He plans on running the Mayor’s Office with transparency, financial responsibility and open communication with the public.

"Houstonians deserve to know how our city operates. They should have access to understandable data to know how the city impacts their lives. I will make the City of Houston’s business transparent to all citizens, ensuring an unprecedented level of public accountability."

"I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman in the ‘fix it’ business. If I didn’t understand the importance of doing a job right, I would not have been able to build and sustain my business for 38 years. Houstonians know the value of an honest day’s work; unlike politicians who continue to produce bad results with no accountability. It is time to fix Houston."