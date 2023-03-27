Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee running for Houston mayor

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee confirmed her run for Houston mayor during a church service that was livestreamed on Sunday.

In the video posted to City Cathedral Church’s Facebook page, the congresswoman says, "Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your mayor for the City of Houston. I will not be able to do it without each and every one of you."

MORE: Sheila Jackson Lee for mayor - What's Your Point?

District 18, which covers part of Harris County, has been represented by Jackson Lee since 1995. She won re-election in 2022.

MORE: Sheila Jackson Lee re-elected US House Representative for 18th District of Texas

Jackson Lee began her political career as a municipal judge in Houston from 1987 to 1990 before serving as a city council member in Houston from 1990 to 1994.