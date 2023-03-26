Expand / Collapse search

Sheila Jackson Lee for mayor - What's Your Point?

Race for next Houston mayor heats up

The panel discusses the race for Houston mayor and the new possible candidate, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Houston -  One of my favorite quotes goes something like this "gossip - the life-blood of emerging fact".

Our next topic involves a development that's moved from informed speculation - to near-certainty.

Extremely well-placed sources tell me congresswoman Sheila Jackson lee has decided to run for mayor.

No - it's not official, but you won't find a single political insider in bayou city willing to wager a penny against it.

The 73-year-old Jackson Lee has been a fixture in Congress for approaching three decades....and she can remain so..... even if the mayoral run I’m suggesting, falls short in November.   
 