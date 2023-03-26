Sheila Jackson Lee for mayor - What's Your Point?

One of my favorite quotes goes something like this "gossip - the life-blood of emerging fact".



Our next topic involves a development that's moved from informed speculation - to near-certainty.



Extremely well-placed sources tell me congresswoman Sheila Jackson lee has decided to run for mayor.



No - it's not official, but you won't find a single political insider in bayou city willing to wager a penny against it.

The 73-year-old Jackson Lee has been a fixture in Congress for approaching three decades....and she can remain so..... even if the mayoral run I’m suggesting, falls short in November.

