Tree falls on vehicle in Harris County during storm, 1 person killed
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a tree fell on top of a vehicle killing one person.
According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood.
SUGGESTED: Houston crash: 2-year-old ran over by car, killed while playing in parking lot
Authorities said this occurred while a storm was blowing through the area.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.