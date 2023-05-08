article

Harris County authorities are on the scene after a tree fell on top of a vehicle killing one person.

According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood.

Authorities said this occurred while a storm was blowing through the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

