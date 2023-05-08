Expand / Collapse search
Tree falls on vehicle in Harris County during storm, 1 person killed

Harris County
Photo of the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene after a tree fell on top of a vehicle killing one person. 

According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood. 

Authorities said this occurred while a storm was blowing through the area. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 