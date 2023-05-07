Houston crash: 2-year-old ran over by car, killed while playing in parking lot

Houston police are investigating what happened after a child was run over near Chinatown.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police arrived at the 6000 block of Ranchester Drive at an apartment complex for a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said a 2-year-old was playing in the parking lot when a possible red sedan was backing up, ran the child over, and then left the parking lot. The mother was nearby but did not see the crash happen.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Rose said they were able to locate and talk to a potential suspect but no charges have been filed.