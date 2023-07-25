Houston crime: Jugging incidents on the rise as robbers follow unsuspecting victims from banks

Houston police say they’re noticing more "jugging" incidents recently in the area as other violent crime numbers decrease.

"What we refer to them as a jugging crime, which can be a violent crime where someone may be following you because you’re shopping, or you’re at a bank, we’ve seen that go up recently as the catalytic converter thefts have gone down," said Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard.

Houston Police Robbery Division shared video Tuesday of a recent jugging incident that occurred on July 14. In the incident, police say the victim was at a bank located at 6588 Corporate, withdrew a large sum of money, and was followed to his business at the 4700 block of Almeda Genoa. Surveillance video showed two men approach, and force the victim to the ground before taking his money and driving off in a Toyota 4-runner.

"The number one thing, whether it’s an ATM or you go inside, you have to be aware of your surroundings," said former Houston Police detective Mark Stephens. "If you go somewhere else from getting the money, they’ll break into your car just to see if you left it in there."

According to Stephens, people need to be very vigilant and aware of their surroundings while at an ATM or leaving a bank.

"If you’re pulling away, you have to watch and see if anybody is following you," said Stephens. "Make some quick turns around the parking lot. If you’re out on the freeway, change lanes and see if anybody changes lanes with you. Take an exit, get back on. That’s what you need to look for. If you see them, before they see you, you know to pull away."

Experts say you can’t be too careful, to avoid becoming a victim of jugging.

"In some cases, they follow people home, and it becomes a robbery inside your home," said Stephens. "You have to trust your instincts. When you see something you think is suspicious, trust your instinct and watch that person. If that person suddenly pulls off and follows you when you leave, that’s your first red flag. You just have to be aware of what’s going around you."