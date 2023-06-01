"If somebody followed me that far, then no telling what else would have happened to me," said Erica Lagrone Williams.

On May 18, Williams says she withdrew $2,800 to pay bills.

She was at Bank of America on Mason Road in Cinco Ranch.

Next, Williams says she drove about 50 minutes to an Urgent Care at FM 1950 and Jones Road to pick up a wheelchair for her work.

"In no more than 18 seconds, you see somebody bust the windows out, and they're looking for my purse," she said. "That's where I had my money and all my belongings inside that purse."

Williams says sheriff's deputies told her she was likely followed from the bank. She says losing almost $3,000 has been devastating.

"I just want to warn everybody just to be careful," said Williams. "There's always going to be somebody watching."

"I've seen a steady decline in this area," said Dr Schuwan Dorsey.

Dorsey has lived on the southwest side for 25 years.

On May 27, she says she withdrew $250 from a Chase Bank at West Belfort and Fondren.

"And I put it in the Hobby Lobby bag, and I had affirmations in there for my students," said Dorsey.

Then she went to a gas station in the same parking lot as the bank.

While inside, someone busted out her window and stole the bag.

"And they took the affirmations that I was going to put on my parents grave," said Dorsey. "What can you do with that? It means absolutely nothing to you, but it means everything to me."