The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the bank jugging suspects they say stole thousands of dollars from a woman in New Caney.

The incident occurred on March 30. The sheriff’s office says the suspects watched the woman withdraw money from Wells Fargo on Community Drive in New Caney.

Investigators say the suspects then followed her to a Kroger on Market Place Drive. The sheriff’s office says the suspects burglarized her vehicle, stealing more than $4,000 from the middle console.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the car they say the suspects, described only as two Black males, were in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936)760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #23A092155.