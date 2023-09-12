Judge grants bond to man accused of committing murder on parole, remains free after violating conditions

Even the bonding company asked 262nd district Judge Lori Chambers Gray to revoke Deric Williams bond. But she wanted Williams to remain free from jail. Now, he's back behind bars accused of committing new crimes.

19-year-old Christian Lezama was an aspiring rap artist.

"He was a pretty good local rapper," said his father Christian Lezama. "He was moving up pretty fast."

Lezama says his son thought Deric Williams and two others, now accused of killing him, were his friends.

"He would invite them into his house, he would feed these kids, he would buy them food," Lezama said.

On September 4, 2019. Police say Williams and his two codefendants murdered Christian Lezama at his apartment complex at 1800 St Joseph Pkwy.

"Deric Williams ran around and ransacked the whole house and took all my sons valuables," said Lezama.

Williams was on parole when he was charged with capital murder.

"Clearly anyone in their right mind would have said or know what, you're a threat to society, you're charged with capital murder, you did this while on parole. So what on Earth makes you think you're a good risk to be released?" said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Even though, by law, she could have denied the capital murder defendant bond, Judge Lori Chambers Gray set Williams bond at $200,000.

According to court documents, Williams repeatedly violated his bond conditions.

"Since he hadn't charged his ankle monitor since April tells you he's not going to be tracked, he doesn't want you to know where he is," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Union. "He doesn't care what the court says, he's going to do what he wants to do."

"Even the bonding company was so frustrated, because he wouldn't check in," Kahan said. "The bonding company asked to be released from its requirements, because they didn't know where he was."

Judge Lori Chambers Gray revoked Williams bond, but then reinstated it two weeks later.

Last Friday, police say Williams went on a crime spree in Fort Bend County that ended in a police chase.

"We've got to start holding these people accountable," Lezama said. "We've got to stop making excuses for these guys."

Christian's dad says judges who allow repeat violent offenders like Deric Williams to walk among us need to consider the indelible pain they cause.

"I'm serving a life sentence,"Lezama said. "I'll forever be in pain, and I'll forever hurt."