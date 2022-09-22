Joseph Spells Murder: Investigators need help identifying driver linked to man gunned down in front of home

Joseph Spells was driving home, talking on the phone with loved ones most of the way but just seconds from his front door he was gunned down and killed.

Investigators believe the killer’s car is the key to solving the murder of Joseph Spells who was shot and killed nearly in front of his own house, as he arrived home from a road trip out of town.

It was first believed to be a terrible accident when Joseph Spells's SUV smashed into his neighbor’s house, as he nearly made it to his Friendswood home after a road trip to Florida. "I had just talked to him," explains his mom Corliss Spells-Allen who then received another phone call, this time not from her son but about him.

Harris County Sheriff’s investigators realized Spells actually crashed after he was shot several times. "That’s the worst call I could have ever gotten in my life," says the mom in mourning.

"I’m just like in total disbelief because I had just literally talked to him," says his sister Michele Spells whose son had gone to Florida with her brother and was in the car minutes before someone opened fire on him. "He had just dropped my son off before this incident, 15 to 20 minutes before," the grieving sister explains.

Spells was shot to death June 23, 2021. His killers haven’t been caught. "So we’re still needing the public’s help," says Harris County Sheriff’s Investigator Margarita Nolan.

Witnesses say the gunshots came from a 2001 Maroon Crown Victoria, which had several people inside and was caught by surveillance cameras nearby. The car was later found ditched in Texas City. "The vehicle was still registered to the original owner. So it wasn’t registered to the individuals that were in that vehicle," Investigator Nolan explains.

Authorities say the suspect got out of a maroon 2001 Crown Victoria. (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

"Someone has seen someone in that car. Please just call in. Do the right thing," Spells-Allen pleads.

"Joseph was a son. He was an uncle. He was a dad. It's a shame that anybody has to go through something like this. This changed our family drastically," adds Spells Stepdad Danny Allen.

Spells leaves behind his 9-year-old daughter and countless loved ones, like his big sister who was so close with her brother she actually took him to her senior prom, at mom’s urging that is.

"We’d like to get some justice for the family," Investigator Nolan says.

"I have faith in the good Lord upstairs that it’s coming. It’s just a matter of time," says Michele Spells.

If you know who shot and killed Joseph Spells back in June 2021, Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward. You can report information anonymously by calling (713) 222-TIPS..