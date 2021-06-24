Driver was shot before crashing into home near Friendswood

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a driver died after he was shot and then crashed his SUV into a home near Friendswood.

Authorities initially responded to a report of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive near the intersection with Safe Harbour around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It was then discovered that the driver, a man believed to be in his 40s, had been shot at least once.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies began looking for the location where he was shot and located shell casings in the roadway a short distance away.

Authorities believe the man was shot on Safe Harbour and then drove down the road before crashing into a mailbox, a parked car and the garage of the home.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

No injuries were reported by anyone inside of the home.

Advertisement

Deputies were canvassing the area for possible surveillance video or witnesses to the shooting.