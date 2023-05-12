Jose Altuve on rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys, to play in Friday's game

article

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be getting a new temporary player for their game on Friday.

Jose Altuve, the Houston Astros’ All-Star Second baseman, is scheduled to be on a rehab assignment with the Cowboys on Friday for their matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Altuve broke his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic after getting hit by a pitch. All major league rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

This will be Altuve’s second rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys after appearing with the team on April 29 and 30 of 2022 in Oklahoma City.

In those two games, he went 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored. All major league rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

Friday night is also the Space Cowboys Jose Altuve World Series Replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Pepsi to the first 2,000 fans.

It’s also Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Night and another Freddy’s Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Fans can purchase tickets online at SLSpacecowboys.com or at the Regions Bank Box Office.