Houston Astros' all-star second baseman, Jose Altuve, is in need of prayers after undergoing surgery Wednesday in Houston.

This comes days after he was hit by a 95.9 mph pitch on Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

According to Astros General Manager Dana Brown, Altuve will remain in Houston since Spring Training is in its final week and the Astros ballclub is set to fly to Houston after their final Florida Spring Training game on Sunday.