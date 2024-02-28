The City of Houston has officially announced a new Director of Aviation for the Houston Airport System.

Jim Szczesniak, who had been serving as Interim Director of Aviation, was appointed unanimously on Wednesday.

Szczesniak now takes the position after Mario Diaz submitted his resignation to Houston Mayor John Whitmire in early February.

Szczesniak has more than two decades of management experience in both the public and private sectors.