Jersey Village police say a dispute inside of a moving pickup truck ended in a deadly shooting and a crash involving two other vehicles.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 15700 block of US 290.

Police say two male acquaintances were in the car in the eastbound lanes when a dispute erupted between them.

During the dispute, police say the driver took out a handgun and shot the passenger.

The Jersey Village Police Department investigates a deadly crash.

The truck then stopped in a moving lane of traffic, which caused two other vehicles to become involved in an accident, police say.

The passenger who had been shot did not survive his injuries. Two people who were injured in the crash were taken to the hospital, officials say.

Police say the shooter was detained at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The investigation continues.